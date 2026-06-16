New Chery 3S centre opens in Kulai, Johor – new CI

In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 16 2026 4:31 pm

Chery Auto Malaysia has announced the opening of a new Chery 3S centre in Kulai, Johor. Operated by dealer-partner Autohub Mobility, the facility is located at 4, Jalan SME 1, Kawasan Perindustrian SME.

The 734 sq. metre 3S centre is the first facility in the southern region – and the second in the country – to adopt the brand’s Gen 4.0 corporate identity. Aside from a well-appointed showroom and a comfortable customer lounge, the outlet also features a service centre equipped with four service bays.

The sales part of the facility is open daily from 8.30 am to 6pm, including Sundays and public holiday, while the service centre is open from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays.

The Kulai 3S is Autohub Mobility’s second Chery outlet in Johor, its first being the Chery Tampoi 4S centre. With the opening of Chery Kulai, the brand now has a total of 11 showrooms in the state.

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