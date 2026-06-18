JPJ ruling on removable window sunshades not enforced unless driver’s view is obstructed – Loke

Following a statement by the road transport department (JPJ) reported earlier today on the prohibition of removable window sunshades, transport minister Anthony Loke has clarified in a briefing today that rules against the use of these sunshades are not enforced, as long as the driver’s view is not obstructed.
The JPJ regulates the ruling under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) Rules 1991, where the use of removable sunshades, curtains or other window coverings while the vehicle is in motion is classified as an offence, according to the New Straits Times report.
The transport minister acknowledges that there are provisions for the ruling, however the authorities have not enforced the ruling except in cases where sunshades have been found to obstruct the driver’s view out of the vehicle.
As such, the ministry does not enforce the ruling against sunshades which do not obstruct the driver’s view, and the transport ministry has not instructed the JPJ to enforce the ruling, and the director-general of the JPJ has not issued any directive for enforcement against the use of sunshades, Loke said.
The transport minister added that enforcement on matters which are critical to safety are prioritised. This is not to say that matters such as sunshades with regard to visibility are not important, however they are not the priority compared to matters such as illegal racing, mat rempit, drunk driving and reckless driving, he said.
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Comments
door visor also should be banned. pillar A become thicker and wider, causing blind spot when taking Conner.
Anthony the Look is correct this time.
Mat rempits,Torredo style fast and furious racing,riders speeding past traffic lights,zero roadtax/insurance drivers,overloading,speeding lorries and buses…illegal modifications etc..these should be priorities…not half a sunshade.
If half a sunshade cause accidents…everyday..thousands of accidents.
Those pensionable JPJ staff..pls wake up.
Drivers who use this sort of sunshade always change lane without looking one