JPJ ruling on removable window sunshades not enforced unless driver’s view is obstructed – Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / June 18 2026 6:56 pm

Following a statement by the road transport department (JPJ) reported earlier today on the prohibition of removable window sunshades, transport minister Anthony Loke has clarified in a briefing today that rules against the use of these sunshades are not enforced, as long as the driver’s view is not obstructed.

The JPJ regulates the ruling under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) Rules 1991, where the use of removable sunshades, curtains or other window coverings while the vehicle is in motion is classified as an offence, according to the New Straits Times report.

The transport minister acknowledges that there are provisions for the ruling, however the authorities have not enforced the ruling except in cases where sunshades have been found to obstruct the driver’s view out of the vehicle.

As such, the ministry does not enforce the ruling against sunshades which do not obstruct the driver’s view, and the transport ministry has not instructed the JPJ to enforce the ruling, and the director-general of the JPJ has not issued any directive for enforcement against the use of sunshades, Loke said.

The transport minister added that enforcement on matters which are critical to safety are prioritised. This is not to say that matters such as sunshades with regard to visibility are not important, however they are not the priority compared to matters such as illegal racing, mat rempit, drunk driving and reckless driving, he said.

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