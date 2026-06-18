Mat rempit to be clamped down soon with heavier punishments for road racing and speeding

In Local News / by Jonathan Lee / June 18 2026 9:30 pm

Among the myriad proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) announced by the ministry of transport today was a provision that would allow authorities to more effectively prosecute mat rempit, with specific rules against road racing and speeding. As with the other changes, it will be tabled in parliament on Monday, June 22.

The MoT said that the initiative aims to address instances of these offences and plug existing loopholes, as well as providing a stronger legal basis to prosecute mat rempit. It argued that the road transport department (JPJ) previously had difficulty taking action against offenders if they did not cause accidents or posed any immediate danger to the public.

The agency said it is henceforth adopting a zero-tolerance policy against road racing and speeding. What do you think – do you feel that the move will help curb these errant motorists? Let us know in the comments.

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