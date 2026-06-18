MoT set to increase traffic offence saman rates soon

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 18 2026 6:13 pm

The ministry of transport (MoT) has deemed the current maximum compound of RM300 to be insufficient to deter errant motorists and will propose for the amount to be increased. This is part of sweeping amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) that the ministry has planned.

At present, Act 333 lists several offences where those found guilty will be liable to a maximum fine of RM300. Some of the common ones include driving without a valid driving licence or road tax, reckless driving (including speeding) and running a red light.

As for what the new minimum amount will be, it will obviously be more than RM300 but we’ll only know the actual figure when the ministry presents its proposed amendments in Parliament, which will meet for the second meeting of its fifth term next week.

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