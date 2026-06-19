2026 Honda Vario 125 Malaysia new design, RM7,268

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 19 2026 6:27 pm

Getting a makeover is the 2026 Honda Vario 125, priced at RM7,268 in Malaysia. Following the launch of the Vario 125 Street (RM7,468) in April, the Vario 125 completes the Vario range in the local scooter market.

Pricing for the Vario 125 is unchanged from 2025, and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty is offered against manufacturing defects. Stocks of the Vario 125 will be available in all Honda Impian X and authorised Boon Siew Honda dealerships nationwide beginning 22 June 2026.

New colour options are Green, Magenta, and Matte Black, complemented by new graphic accents on the bodywork. Bodywork is new for 2026, with a sharper front fascia and a more dynamic stance.

Also new for the Vario 125 is the lighting, with new LED headlamps, as well as LED turn signals and tail light. Additionally, there is now a USB-C charging port inside the front cowl for charging the rider’s electronics, adding to the practicality of the Vario 125.

No changes otherwise for Vario 125 specifications, powered by an Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) single-cylinder, SOHC liquid-cooled engine with idling start-stop, displacing 124.9 cc. Honda says the Vario 125 is capable of producing 11.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11.74 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, certified as an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) and has a three-star Malaysia Motorcycle Assessment Program (MyMAP) rating.

Power goes to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox and belt drive, while wheel sizing on the Vario 125 is 14-inches, wearing 90/80 tyre in front and 100/80 rubber in the rear. The Vario 125 gets a hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake at the back with Honda’s combined braking system (CBS), and a parking brake is standard equipment.

Telescopic forks hold up the front end of the Vario 125, while the rear is propped up with a single preload-adjustable shock absorber. Riding conveniences on the Vario 125 include smart key for keyless starting with anti-theft alarm and vehicle answer back, while an 18-litre storage compartment is found under the seat.

Riding information is displayed LCD instrument panel. The Vario 125 holds 5.5-litres of fuel in the tank with weight listed at 112 kg and seat height is set at 769 mm.