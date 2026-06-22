Hakim Danish wins Moto3 race in Brno, Czechia

In Bikes, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 22 2026 10:20 am

Taking his maiden MotoGP Moto3 first place at Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic, is Hakim Danish, standing proudly on the top step as Negaraku played. It was a hard fought victory for Hakim despite being fastest man in practice, the Terengganu boy breaking the all-time Brno lap record on two occasions.

The AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSi rider first posted a time of 2:04.938 during Free Practice 1 (FP1) before lowering the benchmark to 2:04.754 during the practice session. However, it was not all good news as Hakim was given a 12-place grid penalty after being found to have ridden too slowly in several sectors of the circuit, disrupting other riders.

This meant Hakim had to start in 14th position, despite qualifying P2 on the starting grid. Not letting this deter him, Hakim carved his way methodically through the field, sitting in the top five by lap[ four. Some lapses of judgement saw him briefly slipping back to seventh place, he clawed his way back to the front, settling into the top three group.

Things heated up in the second half of the race as Hakim battled for position with Brian Uriarte (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and David Almansa (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), while chasing race leader Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team). The final lap proved to be decisive for Hakim, when Quiles and Uriarte, fighting for position, created a small opening at the front.

Perfectly positioned, Hakim seized the advantage and a perfectly timed move enabled the overtake, placing him out in front. Hakim’s bravery, race craft and decisive judgement enabled the Malaysian rider to cross the finish line in first place, securing a historic victory for Malaysia.

With 25 points in the bag, Hakim now has 73 points in the Moto3 championship standings after this third place finish in Mugello, Italy, last month. Quiles remains at the top of the championship with 186 points, followed by Alvaro Carpe in second on 121 points, while Uriarte occupies third place with 82 points.