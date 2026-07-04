Six detained, seven motorcycles seized by KL police

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 4 2026 10:48 am

Continuous enforcement efforts by Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) saw six Malay youth aged between 17 and 21 detained. Additionally, three pillion riders aged 13, 16 and 18 were also detained, while seven motorcycles were seized.

In a late night/pre-dawn operation on the night of July 3 and the morning July 4, JSPT conducted an operation around Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman dan Jalan Raja Laut. The operation involved two senior officers and 16 other ranks who managed to apprehend the six riders for performing wheelies and other dangerous stunts on public roads.

The seven motorcycles were seized under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for investigation and further action. JSPT is taking a serious view of road hooligans in Kuala Lumpur with such operations conducted on a daily basis.

Police ask parents and guardians of youth to play a more active role in supervising their children’s activities, especially at night. Road users are also asked to ensure safety on the road remains a priority for all.