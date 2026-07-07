Police detain social media figure for street racing

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 7 2026 2:12 pm

In a search for social media clout, user boypadu99 found out the hard way Malaysian Traffic police take a dim view of street racing. Posted on his social media page, he is seen challenging riders outside of the National Stadium to a race, for a RM100 stake if they win.

The incident is believed to have occurred at Jalan Hang Jebat on July 3, between 11.00 p.m. and midnight. The video was then uploaded on Facebook, where it garnered widespread attention.

Based on information received, an investigation team from Traffic police (JSPT) traced and detained the suspects, two local men aged 22 and 24 years, on July 6 at JSPT Kuala Lumpur HQ. Two Yamaha motorcycles were also seized along with other miscellaneous items for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous riding and in a manner posing a danger to others. JSPT said in a social media post strong action will be taken against any individual racing on public roads, or posting social media of risky acts on the road