MCE Auto Hub in Serendah opens – Tier-1 auto vendor’s RM50m plant to design, produce electronics

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 8 2026 12:15 pm

MCE Holdings officially launched the MCE Auto Hub yesterday afternoon in a ceremony officiated by minister of investment, trade and industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani. The RM50 million manufacturing facility is located in the UMW High Value Manufacturing Park in Serendah, Selangor.

The Bursa-listed Tier-1 automotive supplier says that MCE Auto Hub will strengthen its design, engineering, manufacturing and R&D capabilities.

Described as the company’s primary manufacturing and engineering hub, the eight-acre facility forms the first phase of MCE’s long-term investment plan of up to RM200 million and will more than double the group’s production capacity in automotive electronics and mechatronic solutions.

“This investment marks a significant step in the continued development of Malaysia’s automotive industry and is a reflection of the confidence in both MCE Holdings and Malaysia’s future. In a highly competitive industry, it is imperative that local suppliers continue to pursue manufacturing excellence by cultivating engineering expertise, innovation and technology,” Johari said.

“From our first contract supplying remote alarms and central locking systems for the domestic market in 1990, MCE has continuously invested in strengthening our capabilities. Over the years, we have expanded our portfolio from traditional automotive components into more advanced automotive electronics and mechatronic solutions,” said Goh Kar Chun, group MD of MCE.

“Today, we serve customers across Malaysia, ASEAN and the United States, supplying increasingly sophisticated automotive electronics and mechatronic solutions. The MCE Auto Hub is the next step in that journey and reflects our confidence that Malaysian engineering, talent and manufacturing capabilities can compete on the world stage,” he added.

Designed as an Industry 4.0-ready plant, the MCE Auto Hub incorporates clean room production areas and tightly controlled manufacturing environments required for increasingly advanced automotive electronics for both ICE and EVs. With this Serendah facility operational, the Johor-based group now employs 680 staff, including 90 engineers. MCE’s other facilities are in Johor Bahru and Port Klang.

“We believe the future of Malaysia’s automotive industry will be built through stronger collaboration between carmakers, Tier-1 suppliers and local ecosystem players, including semiconductor and E&E companies. Working together, we can create more opportunities for Malaysian-developed technologies to be integrated into automotive applications and supply chains, while strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for automotive electronics,” Goh said.

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