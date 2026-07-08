Xiaomi announces new SkyNomad sub-brand – first model to go on sale is an EREV SUV called the N90

In Cars, International News, Xiaomi / by Gerard Lye / July 8 2026 1:43 pm

After receiving regulatory approval from China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) to build extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) in June this year, Xiaomi has announced a new sub-brand that will sell cars with such powertrains.

On its official Weibo page, the company revealed its new brand will carry the name ‘SkyNomad’, with media outlets saying it will be known as Xiaomi Pengcheng in China. Through SkyNomad, Xiaomi will be able to diversify its line-up that currently features just electric vehicles (EVs).

The first SkyNomad model is the N90, a full-size SUV with an EREV powertrain that reportedly has a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine acting solely as a generator. This juices a battery pack that is used to power electric motors to drive the wheels. CarNewsChina reports the battery will have an energy capacity of over 70 kWh for between 400-500 km of electric-only range, while the hybrid range is north of 1,500 km.

Other details about the N90 include a length of 5.3 metres and wheelbase spanning 3.1 metres, with five- and seven-seat layouts offered. Spyshots indicate the N90 (internal codename Kunlun N3) will have large headlamps, a roof-mounted LiDAR and electrically powered door steps.

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