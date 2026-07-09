Penang drivers/riders protest 40 km/h speed limit

In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 9 2026 7:57 pm

Penang drivers are calling for a review of a newly enforced 40 km/h speed limit on the ramp linking Jalan Tunku Kudin to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway towards the Penang Bridge, saying the abrupt reduction from 80 km/h has resulted in numerous speeding summonses.

Drivers and riders claim there is insufficient distance to slow down before reaching a speed camera, warning that sudden braking on the busy stretch could increase the risk of rear-end collisions, reports news daily The Star. Penang police chief Comm Datuk Dennis Lim Kwang Keng defended the speed limit, saying the sharp bend requires motorists to slow down to reduce the risk of skidding, particularly during wet weather.

He added any revision to the speed limit would require technical and engineering assessments. The issue has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many motorists sharing experiences of receiving fines despite attempting to comply with the limit.

Seri Delima assemblyman Connie Tan Hooi Peng said she has received multiple complaints from constituents and has urged the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the Public Works Department (JKR) to review the speed restriction. Following a site inspection with enforcement and highway officials, Tan said LLM maintained that the 40km/h limit reflects the road’s engineering design but agreed to re-evaluate the situation.

Tan later announced speed enforcement at the location has been temporarily suspended while relevant agencies conduct further assessments.