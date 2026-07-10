2026 Harley-Davidson FXD Super Glide returns

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 10 2026 1:05 pm

A hallowed name from Harley-Davidson (H-D) returns, the 2026 Harley-Davidson FXD Super Glide. Coming in a limited edition run of only 2,500 units worldwide, the limited edition Super Glide harks back to the days of the 1970s American cruiser.

Based on the original 1971 FX, the 2026 Super Glide comes with White Onyx Pearl paint and vintage tank graphics, along with styling reminiscent of the class California cruiser. Decked out in chrome, the Super Glide sports tubeless spoked wheels, mini-ape handlebars, mid-mount foot controls, and an 18.9-litre fuel tank wearing the colours of the American flag.

Power for the Super Glide comes from the Miwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-twin, displacing 1,923 cc and producing 98 hp at 4,600 rpm with 163 Nm of torque. Mated to a six-speed Cruise Drive gearbox, the Super Glide gets chain primary drive and belt final drive along with a 10-plate wet clutch.

An analogue round gauge located on the tank shows the speedometer, with digital tachometer. Riding aids include cruise control, traction control and ABS, tyre pressure monitoring, and slip control to prevent rear wheel lock up as well as a USB Type-C charging port for the rider’s electronics.

Braking on the Super Glide uses single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, the front wheel fitted with a four-piston calliper while the rear wheel gets a two-piston floating calliper while disc sizing is 300 mm front and 292 mm rear. Suspension is done with 49 mm diameter telescopic forks with 130 mm of suspension travel while the rear gets a monoshock with preload adjustment and 86 mm of travel.

Wheel sizing is 19-inches in front with 100/90 tyre, while the rear tyre is 16-inches, with 150/80 tyre. Seat height on the Super Glide is set at 665 mm, while weight is listed at 298 kg with a full tank of fuel and ready to ride.