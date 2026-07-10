China cracks down on touchscreen reliance – physical controls mandatory for key functions from July 1, 2027

In Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 10 2026 3:50 pm

The days of squeezing as many vehicle functions into a touchscreen are coming to an end. Recently, China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) finalised a draft regulation (first announced in February) that requires automakers to implement physical controls for specific vehicle functions, many of which are related to safety. Europe has already enacted something similar, requiring physical controls to earn the top Euro NCAP safety rating.

These include turn signals, hazard lights, horn, PRND gear selector, driver assistance systems, windshield wipers, defroster, power windows, emergency call system and power off switch for electric vehicles (EVs), just to name a few.

The aim is to ensure such vehicle functions are accessible, meaning drivers are easily able to locate and operate critical buttons, knobs and switches without having to take their eyes off the road. This isn’t always the case with touchscreens which can be distracting to use or bury functions within layers of menus.

In fact, the ministry stated the standards revision is necessary as touchscreens still suffer from lag, software freezes and complete digital blackouts that can render vehicles unsafe to operate. The draft regulation even lists some technical requirements such as a minimum surface area of 10 x 10 mm for buttons, a minimum spacing of four mm between controls, auditory feedback as well as a need for tactile feel via either surface differences, gaps or ridges.

China isn’t waiting long to fix the proliferation of using screens for everything in modern cars, as the regulation is set to come into effect on July 1, 2027. New vehicle models applying for type approval must comply with the physical control mandate within 13 months of the implementation date, while models already approved will receive a 19-month grace period to phase in physical controls.

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