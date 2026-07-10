I didn’t buy a big car, a new BMW, it’s an old car – PMX

In BMW, Cars, Local News / by Danny Tan / July 10 2026 5:21 pm

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied claims that he bought a BMW for his personal use, and that his regular ride – a Mercedes-Benz – was gifted by Malaysia’s king, YDPA Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“People are claiming that Anwar talks about helping the poor but has bought a new BMW. I did not buy it. It is an old vehicle. Why spread lies?” he said in a ceramah in Senggarang, Batu Pahat, Johor yesterday night, reported by Bernama.

“The vehicle I am using today (presumably the Mercedes-Benz, which was undergoing maintenance) was bestowed by the king. I did not take ownership of it personally. I registered it under the prime minister’s department. I am not like others who siphon off and steal the people’s money,” he added.

Earlier this week, the PM’s department (JPM) released a statement regarding the use of a BMW 7 Series Protection by Anwar. It said that the armoured vehicle was not the PM’s official car, but rather an existing government asset that was loaned by the International Conference Ceremonies and Secretariat Division (BIUPA), which is part of JPM.

The bulletproof BMW was specified for use by foreign heads of state, presidents and prime ministers on official visits to Malaysia, in line with international protocol and safety requirements. That was why the car was chosen, as it could withstand high-caliber ballistics, explosions and drone strikes, JPM explained.

The statement added that the BMW was temporarily being used by the PM on the advice of PDRM, as the official vehicle that was gifted by YDPA Sultan Ibrahim was undergoing maintenance. Prior to this, PMX has been seen riding in a black W223 Mercedes-Benz S580e. From his speech, it seems like the S-Class is back in action.

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