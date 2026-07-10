Sime Beyond Auto launches new BYD Sri Petaling 1S centre – sports-inspired showroom concept due in Aug

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / July 10 2026 11:58 am

Sime Beyond Auto, a subsidiary of Sime Motors, has launched its sixth BYD outlet in Sri Petaling. The 1S centre joins the recent BYD Mansion Macalister in Penang as well as outlets in Ara Damansara (Selangor), Mid Valley Southkey (Johor), Kuala Lumpur (located at TREC) and Tebrau (Johor).

Even though BYD Sri Petaling is fully operational in its current state, Beyond Auto said in its release that the facility will undergo changes in August to adopt a sports-inspired showroom concept. This is in line with the company’s new heritage approach to designing showroom that was brought to life first with the Penang location.

As BYD Sri Petaling is located within the Bukit Jalil–Sri Petaling corridor, the plan for the site is to draw on Bukit Jalil’s sports heritage as the home to the National Stadium and other sports facilities. When the works are done, highlights will include a dedicated delivery room envisioned as the “centre field” to complement a display area for up to five cars as well as a customer lounge.

“Sime Beyond Auto’s growth story reflects our commitment to expanding access to the BYD brand and strengthening our presence across Malaysia. Every new outlet reflects our drive to bring the BYD experience closer to Malaysians while raising the standards of automotive retail and aftersales excellence,” said Vi Thim Juan, managing director, Malaysia retail and distribution, Sime Motors.

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