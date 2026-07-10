UMW Toyota Motor sold 7,300 vehicles in June 2026, closes Q2 with 20,800 units – YTD at 36,200 units

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / July 10 2026 9:56 am

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced it sold 7,300 vehicles in June to close out the second quarter of 2026 with a total of 20,800 deliveries. Combined with the results from the first quarter, the company says its year-to-date sales currently stands at above 36,200 units.

“Our second quarter performance reflects continued customer confidence in Toyota’s product line-up and the choices we are bringing to market. Our commitment goes beyond introducing new products. We are focused on building an ecosystem that gives customers greater choice, confidence and convenience throughout their ownership journey. said Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

“By combining our multi-pathway approach with innovations that showcase the future of mobility and initiatives that strengthen everyday ownership, we continue to deliver solutions that are meaningful, dependable and relevant for Malaysians,” he added.

The company’s multi-pathway strategy saw the launch of three electric vehicles (EVs) in April, namely the Urban Cruiser EV, Hilux EV and bZ4X. One month later, the Yaris Cross went on sale and is offered with both an internal combustion (ICE) or hybrid (HEV) powertrain, similar to the Vios that gained a hybrid variant in January.

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