Renew MSIG car insurance online in Malaysia

In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / July 20 2026 10:00 am

MSIG car insurance renewal doesn’t have to mean chasing an agent for a quote. Through paultan.org’s online renewal service, you can price your MSIG policy, compare it against rival insurers and pay for it in one sitting — with your digital cover note landing in your inbox within 24 hours.

For most drivers, renewing motor insurance is the same policy, on the same car, year after year — yet the traditional process still involves texting an agent, waiting a day for a figure to come back, and a fair bit of back-and-forth. There’s a faster way to handle your MSIG renewal, and it lives entirely in your browser.

Renew your MSIG car insurance online in minutes

Head to Paul Tan Insurance for MSIG, key in your vehicle details, and an instant quote appears — no phone call, no agent, and no credit card needed just to see your price. From quote to paid takes only a few minutes, and because your No-Claim Discount (NCD) is pulled and applied automatically inside the flow, the premium on screen is already the correct, discounted one for you.

Best of all, applying promo code PAULTAN at checkout knocks a further 10% off your insurance — a saving you won’t get renewing MSIG directly.

Compare MSIG against Allianz and Zurich Takaful first

Here’s something a single-insurer renewal can’t offer: choice. MSIG sits on a three-way panel alongside Allianz and Zurich Takaful, so the platform shows you all three quotes side by side before you decide. If MSIG is the best fit, renew it; if one of the others undercuts it for the cover you want, you’re free to switch — all in the same window, with no obligation to buy.

That transparency is the whole point. Instead of taking one insurer’s number on trust, you get to see where MSIG stands against its rivals and make an informed call.

How to renew MSIG insurance — four simple steps

1. Get your quotes — enter your car and driver details to pull live figures from MSIG and the rest of the panel.

2. Tailor your cover — set your sum insured, then add only what you need: road tax, windscreen cover, special perils (flood), e-hailing use or additional named drivers.

3. Enter promo PAULTAN — apply the code at checkout for 10% off your premium.

4. Pay and you’re covered — settle up online and your cover note is issued within 24 hours, with zero paperwork.

Where your vehicle qualifies, you can even fold your road tax renewal into the very same checkout, so insurance and road tax are both sorted in one go. For a fuller walkthrough of the whole process, see our guide on how to renew your car insurance and road tax in Malaysia.

Flexible payment, including buy now, pay later

Settle your MSIG premium however suits you. The service takes debit and credit cards, FPX online banking, and every major e-wallet — Touch ‘n Go, GrabPay, ShopeePay and among them. Prefer to spread the cost rather than pay in full? Instalment options through Grab PayLater, Shopee SPayLater and Atome let you break the premium into smaller monthly payments.

Car model not showing up? There’s a manual option

Instant self-service quoting covers the vast majority of cars, but a handful of models aren’t supported yet — and EVs and company-registered vehicles usually need a human touch. If yours can’t be quoted automatically, simply fill in the manual quotation request form and the team will put together a quote with all active promotions already applied. Just taken delivery of a new Tesla? There’s a dedicated new-registration page that emails you a tailored quote within one business day, timed to be ready before your handover.

MSIG accident and roadside assistance

Your policy is underwritten by MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd, one of the country’s established general insurers, and comes backed by a round-the-clock accident and assistance line on 1800-22-6999. If you’re ever in an accident, call MSIG straight away, take photos and note the details at the scene, lodge a police report within 24 hours, and send your car to a panel workshop — MSIG takes it from there. Drive fewer kilometres than most? It’s also worth knowing MSIG offers usage-based options like EZ-Mile pay-per-km cover for low-mileage drivers.

Renew your MSIG policy today

When your MSIG renewal is due, skip the wait: go to https://paultan.org/insurance/msig/, punch in your car details and get an instant quote. Enter promo code PAULTAN at checkout for 10% off, and you’ll have your cover note within the day — a renewal that’s finally as quick and painless as it should be.