In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 December 2019 4:20 pm / 17 comments

In October this year, Toyota unveiled the fourth-generation Yaris, which is the first model to use the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) for compact models, dubbed GA-B. As we’ve seen in the past, the previous-generation Yaris has a sedan sibling in the form of the Yaris Ativ, which we know as the Vios here.

With that in mind, what would a next-generation Vios based on the latest Yaris look like? Well, thankfully, automotive rendering wiz Theophilus Chin has prepared these handy renders to give us some idea of what such a model might look like.

As you can see, the sedan’s front end is identical to the hatchback, from the design of the grille to the shape of the headlamp clusters, as well as corner “inlets” on the front bumper that accommodates the fog lamps. This is in line with the Yaris and Yaris Ativ duo, as both share an identical face, with the only notable difference being the grille inserts and trim accents.

Things only start to differ from the A-pillar onwards, as the roofline of the hatchback is extended further and flows neatly into the larger rear boot. This also sees the addition of another windowpane and a revised windowline, which rises more gradually compared to what was seen on the hatchback.

Additionally, the prominent creases seen near the Yaris’ rear wheel arches has been simplified to no longer arc downwards, and instead runs from the tip of the taillights through the rear door handles before blending into the doors. Another revision are the crease lines at the base of the doors, which have been extended rearwards, but the separate lines leading from the headlamps to under the front door handles are retained.

Moving to the rear, the two-piece taillights adopt a smaller shape than before, and are linked by a trim piece that separates the Toyota badge from the number plate – a cue also seen on the Corolla sold here. Meanwhile, the lower apron features integrated reflector elements that no longer jut out like those on the current Vios for a more seamless look.

It isn’t known when and if a new Vios will make its debut, as the current Yaris Ativ was only introduced in Thailand in August 2017 – an update was recently introduced – while the latest Vios made its launch debut in Malaysia back in January this year. Until then, what do you think of this as the new Vios? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Yaris

GALLERY: 2019 Toyota Vios 1.5 G (Malaysia-spec)