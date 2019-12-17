In October this year, Toyota unveiled the fourth-generation Yaris, which is the first model to use the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) for compact models, dubbed GA-B. As we’ve seen in the past, the previous-generation Yaris has a sedan sibling in the form of the Yaris Ativ, which we know as the Vios here.
With that in mind, what would a next-generation Vios based on the latest Yaris look like? Well, thankfully, automotive rendering wiz Theophilus Chin has prepared these handy renders to give us some idea of what such a model might look like.
As you can see, the sedan’s front end is identical to the hatchback, from the design of the grille to the shape of the headlamp clusters, as well as corner “inlets” on the front bumper that accommodates the fog lamps. This is in line with the Yaris and Yaris Ativ duo, as both share an identical face, with the only notable difference being the grille inserts and trim accents.
Things only start to differ from the A-pillar onwards, as the roofline of the hatchback is extended further and flows neatly into the larger rear boot. This also sees the addition of another windowpane and a revised windowline, which rises more gradually compared to what was seen on the hatchback.
Additionally, the prominent creases seen near the Yaris’ rear wheel arches has been simplified to no longer arc downwards, and instead runs from the tip of the taillights through the rear door handles before blending into the doors. Another revision are the crease lines at the base of the doors, which have been extended rearwards, but the separate lines leading from the headlamps to under the front door handles are retained.
Moving to the rear, the two-piece taillights adopt a smaller shape than before, and are linked by a trim piece that separates the Toyota badge from the number plate – a cue also seen on the Corolla sold here. Meanwhile, the lower apron features integrated reflector elements that no longer jut out like those on the current Vios for a more seamless look.
It isn’t known when and if a new Vios will make its debut, as the current Yaris Ativ was only introduced in Thailand in August 2017 – an update was recently introduced – while the latest Vios made its launch debut in Malaysia back in January this year. Until then, what do you think of this as the new Vios? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Yaris
GALLERY: 2019 Toyota Vios 1.5 G (Malaysia-spec)
Comments
ah another Saga, not again.
Briliant design again by theophilus. change badge to proton and make this new gen Saga 1.0T
Yeah I wish Toyota design their cars to look like Saga and not some upturned humpbacked whale.
The hatch still looks a lot better IMHO
(Like) Toyota Vios 2020 & Almera 2020
(Dislike) Honda City 2020
Habislah Honda Malaysia. Nobody touching Honda for now. Both quality and aftersales service for Honda is also not that good nowadays. Yet, Honda Malaysia is still selling new cars without listen to their people complaints about their problems. And also paid so much money about getting parts but never resolve. Even more than 10 times of keeping replacing parts also not resolve. This is will be last Honda to buy. That’s why I am not buying Honda anymore. That’s the reasons why I buy safer cars such as Toyota, Proton or Nissan
You are right cause Honda is assembled by DRB. DRB you know lah, GLC mentality and utter laziness. Don’t expect quality when the workers are sleeping most of the time
Ur the same guy that told us 12.12 sales is to clear old stocks but billions of people worldwide bought things during 12.12 sales and they don’t buy to clear old stocks. Should we bilip billions of people or just you?
vios with 5 lugs wheels?
so fuggy,, haizzz Toyota designer what r u doing…
hello proton
This looks more like a Proton Saga.
Except we don’t actually get this yaris. All vios are made from the inferior yaris.
Theophilus whatever kindly retire and get off the internet immediately.
The rear won’t look like that. It should have modern look like the Yaris; 3D rear lights, busier lines and creases. It should look closer to the CHR. This render looks dated IMO, sorry.
Nice rendering, hope it does eventually become reality but don’t hold your breath. Until UMW invests to upgrade it’s factories to support TNGA, there will be no CKD Camry, Corolla, Vios or Yaris which means their main profit products will be Hilux and the old Vios/Yaris which ride on 10+ years old platforms.
High taxes, but old cheap products.
haha funny, saga lookalikes