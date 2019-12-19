In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 19 December 2019 5:05 pm / 3 comments

The Indonesian ministry of industry is aiming to produce electric vehicle batteries by 2022, Autonetmagz reports. Director of maritime industries, transport and defense equipment Putu Juli Ardika said that the ministry of industry is preparing four ‘basic rules’ as regulatory policy to expedite the development of battery-electric vehicles in Indonesia.

The main reason for the timeline set for the production of EV batteries is for the country to be able to produce EVs or electrified vehicles and minimise reliance on other countries for the manufacture of key components, the report said. There are many investors showing their commitment to the production of EV batteries in Indonesia, including the harvesting of raw materials for these components, Putu said.

Earlier this month, Indonesia was aiming for the start of EV battery manufacture by 2023, according to the country’s energy and mining ministry, which is in coordination with Chinese battery firm GEM and Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) for the construction of lithium battery plants in Indonesia.

Indonesia currently has two factories producing nickel-cobalt batteries, namely in Weda Bay, Halmahera and in Morowali, Central Sulawesi. The country has also moved forward a ban on nickel ore exports by two years to January 2020 in order to process more of the country’s mining output domestically.

The earlier report also noted that GEM expects trial production to start at its Indonesian battery chemicals plant next August, and the first phase of operations are expected to commence by the end of 2020. GEM and its partners are awaiting environmental approval to proceed further with the development of its plant.