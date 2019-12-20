In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2019 4:59 pm / 0 comments

China’s appetite for luxury cars is an insatiable one, and Bentley is looking to capitalise on that by launching the new Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase Limited Edition. Only 15 units will be offered, with each receiving unique details by the carmaker’s in-house bespoke division Mulliner.

The special model is based on the existing Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase, which comes with an additional 250 mm of rear legroom over the standard-wheelbase model. Customers in China will have two single-tone finishes to choose from, starting with Onyx, which uses a hint of dark blue mixed with darker tones to create a deep black finish.

The alternative option is Black Velvet, a richer black-based finish that contains red pigments for a colour inspired by black cherries. Each unit gets its desired paint finish hand-applied before additional detailing in the form of a hand-painted gold fine line is added to accentuate the character line and distinctive rear haunch.

Other exterior touches include 21-inch ‘Radiance’ 14-spoke wheels in a polished finish, along with a Mulliner ‘Serenity’ grille as an alternative to the straight vane grille, with a design that features an intricate double diamond quilt pattern unique to Mulliner limited editions.

Inside, the limo gets a range of handcrafted veneers, metals and leathers, with additional details being an expressive interpretation of a modern London skyline embroidered into all four seats, and replicated in the front passenger veneer trim piece. There are three themes on offer – Newmarket Tan with Burnt Oak, Fireglow with Imperial Blue, and Shortbread with Redwood. Finishing touches to the model include polished stainless steel Mulliner tread plates and bespoke welcome lamps.