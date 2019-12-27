In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 December 2019 11:06 am / 0 comments

BMW has a few electric vehicles set to be launched in the near future, including the iX3 in 2020 as well as the iNEXT and i4 by 2021. It appears the list of debuts won’t stop there, as a new report by Autoblog.it suggests an i6 is on its way as well.

According to the report, the i6 will arrive in 2024 to compete against models like production Audi e-tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Taycan. Styling-wise, it will draw inspiration from the 8 Series Gran Coupe, and is said to take the form of a four-door coupe to make it stand out among rivals.

In terms of specifications, the i6 is said to be offered in a number of variants, with the entry-level model packing two electric motors – one for each axle. The one at the front will reportedly offer 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW), while the rear e-motor serves up 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) for all-wheel drive and a combined output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW).

There’s also a mention of an M Performance model with both electric motors providing 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) each for a system output of 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW), which makes it a worthy competitor to the Taycan Turbo, but not the Taycan Turbo S. Of course, these details should be taken with a grain of salt, pending official word from BMW.

As for the batteries powering the electric motors, two options are said to be made available, starting with a 90 kWh unit that provides a range of around 560 km following WLTP regulations, along with a larger 120 kWh unit with up to 700 km of range.