In Bikes, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 December 2019 4:48 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) says that authorities should consider constructing more designated motorcycle lanes, as it believes that these have the potential to help reduce the number of road accidents involving motorcyclists and pillion riders. According to 2018 statistics, an average of 18 fatalities were recorded daily nationwide, with most involving motorcyclists.

“MIROS is of the view that the construction of non-exclusive motorcycle lane (NEML) will reduce the accident rates involving two-wheel vehicles in the country. The implementation of this strategic proposal on the existing road system is possible if there is sufficient budget,” its road safety engineering and environment research centre director Dr Muhammad Marizwan Abdul Manan told Bernama.

He said the lane could be constructed by paving the shoulder on existing roads to turn it into a motorcycle lane, adding that a proposal for the construction of the designated motorcycle lane would have to factor in the number of motorcyclists or the frequency of accidents in an area.

On the proposal to limit the speed of low-powered motorcycles to a maximum of 70 km/h, he said that implementation of this should be carried out in line with the construction of the designated motorcycle lane, stating that the special lane would be able to help authorities monitor the speed limit.

Earlier this year, motorcycle safety advocacy group Safety First urged the government to enforce a 70 km/h speed limit for kapchai or low-powered motorcycles, citing that speed was the cause of most fatal road accidents. The group also suggested that motorcycle travel be confined to the left lane to help reduce road accidents.

What do you think of the idea of having designated motorcycle lanes, possibly coming at the expense of pedestrian walkways in some cases? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.