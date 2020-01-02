According to a report by NST, the finance ministry, pending the approval of the Cabinet, will decide on a company to supply official vehicles used by ministers and high-ranking government officials, department cars, as well as vehicles used by the police force.
“The task of appointing a company is still the responsibility of the finance ministry, which will either see existing vehicles continuing to be used or they will be replaced with new vehicles,” said domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. He added, “we have previously discussed which measure would save the government more money, whether a vehicle allowance or providing an official vehicle. This will be decided by the finance ministry.
The need to appoint a new company comes after the end of a 25-year government concession with Spanco in December 2018 – the company was then given an extension to continue managing the fleet until the end of 2019.
In February 2019, the government made a request for proposal for a 15-year contract, which includes 32 Toyota Vellfire MPVs and 3,000 Honda Accord sedans. Currently, ministers and senior government officials were using Proton Perdana and Toyota Camry sedans, respectively.
Meanwhile, 1,300 police patrol vehicles and 8,000 units of the Proton Saga and Persona models are also reportedly part of the deal. While the size of the concession has yet to be revealed, it is estimated that based on the current fleet of 12,500 vehicles, the contract could be worth RM300 million a year from the fifth year onwards.
The Naza Group, Berjaya Group, Sime Darby, DRB-Hicom, Samling Group, Comos and Go Auto are among those are interested in the tender, with Spanco aiming to retain its concession.
Comments
bravo ph… memang dasar penjimatan malaysia baharu ni benar2 berhasil
After a while, ministers will regret of driving Honda Accord and start to worry
Government should use Bentley and jaguar
Rakyat pay for it so we got to decide
facelifted Proton Saga and Persona best choice.
Ok let me decide for them since they couldn’t make up their mind. Provide official car for ministers and cover all the expenses including maintenance and parking.
For senior officials just give them some allowance to replace the car since they can use their own cars to work. Maintenance wise also not cost-effective as these people won’t take care of the car properly. Just look around how many Accordana or Perdana official car been using to bring family for holiday and balik kampung. Isn’t it supposed to be used for official matters only? They even claimed for tolls and some other craps related to the car as well.
If government can scrap the critical allowances for young fresh graduates it won’t be difficult to scrap some perks given to these senior government officials who had been abusing their official cars and residences at the expense of hard-earned taxpayers.
This is weirdly funny… Govt builds not ONE but TWO national cars… which are now considered more as locally produced cars. Govt intends to spur THIRD national / locally manufactured car… but suddenly ready to give out 15 year tender to foreign car makes…!
Must be wonderful that Govt supports the NAP and local businesses in this way.
Government officials are hardworking, they need cars from the hardworking Japanese.
If only DRB were smarter and more capable to make good national cars. rebadged since 1985, epic phailed NEP and NAP. Accord ckd make
I support to award to foreign makers like Honda. This is because Proton doesnt have the economy of scale and their parts tend to be limited and expensive in the long run.. Worst for those home grown models like Waja, Previe that doesnt share parts with other makers. Waja parts are getting more expensive as they dont produce anymore and simple parts like brakes are even more expensive than Mercedes.. The Saga and Wira of older days are easier as they share parts with Mitsubishi.. Big manufacturers are still producing parts of older cars because of the huge amount of old cars still exist around the world, and Proton cant afford to do that as their market is very small.
It is easier to say that supporting local manufacturer to save cost, but in the long run using foreign cars makes more financial sense..
I am just hoping the govt to find another company other than spanco to operate the big vehicle fleet. And I hope this time govt won’t allow the company to buy cars like spanco and charge the govt skyhigh. No doubt the cars taxes go back to govt (left pocket money to right pocket) but should it be easier and cheaper if the govt buy cars without taxes and let the service provider do the maintenance.
Companies like NAzA, sime Darby, DRB and go auto all have common interests in which they will promote the cars they sell to the govt.
Like kia, Peugeot. Proton, Honda, haval… Etc.
SUV is better. amek Proton X70 Ckd our govt fleet
Well, ministers should have buy Proton/Perodua instead of Honda Accord. Save cost and maintenance will be cheaper. Quality is good than Honda. Therefore Honda in Malaysia is not non national cars
I mean Honda Malaysia is non national car
Perodua won’t keep minister alive that’s why Perodua not qualified in the list.
Quality better than honda… so honda is not non national????
Your sentence doesnt make sense..
Before next cabinet meeting, raykat needs an urgent to readjust their planning. Please don’t buy so MANY 3000 ACCORDS. That’s not what the government is doing!!!!
Moreover, Ministers and government will not enjoy for 15 years, you will have more frustrated for driving Honda Accord for using 1 year or lesser than. It is better to cancel order for 3000 Honda Accords and buy P2.
So please, if like that, we will not vote for PH for the next GE15 election.
when rakyat, all kena cukai, kena potong elaun, cannot high salary, do 2/3 works (if not wil be called lazy)
when gomen phturn, all no cukai, elaun ok already, salary high is ok, 1 work only (but just sepenggal), full pension..
Malaysian had been fuck up..hahaha
Govt said country is burdened with heavy debt.
Govt said country must be thrift in spending.
Govt said many allocation being review and cost cutting inevitable. Many project being axed.
Govt asked rakyat to spend wisely, buys only the neccesity and avoid spending on the unneccessary.
Most rakyat drive their old-beat-up cars to work, to fetch kids at school, to market, etc. Running & maintaining the cars cost money. Other rakyat rides kapchai to work daily, facing rain, sun and all the risk and hazards along the trip.
And now, the Govt gonna spend tonnes of money for new luxury cars for the ministers and gang?
Banyak cantik….
The government officer will be very happy, used the accord to shopping on weekend, I can see it all those accord/perdana part at shopping centre everywhere, especially at putrajaya and cyberjaya, used our people money just for them to used for shopping, these people is too greedy.
Replace Vellfire with Exora CFE or Alza and Honda Accord with Persona or Myvi/Bezza.
Its cheaper to buy and runs…oopps i forgot, this is the gomen we talk about…..
Anyway, is it by law that high ranking gomen officials must be transported around in fancy cars?
At least with rakyat-level cars they can feel our road better, feel whats it like living ‘normally’ which in turn assist them in managing our money better.
We can also save on lower fc as these cars could not go as quick as their escort rider. Lower speed means lesser fc. Also, didnt they said that speed kills?
The Exora/Alza/Persona/Bezza is to be only used for trip above 50km. Anything less, a kapchai.
allowance up, use luxury cars, but rakyat suffered by those bloody hell taxes beginning 2020! Hell!
Well, our Gov tried so hard telling the entire World that we are Broke and can’t afford much to subsidise the Rakyat. Now they feel Malu to use affordable car like Toyota Innova amd Proton Perdana… Why must they use the expensive Vellfire and Accord??? Talk one thing, act another.
Vellfires n accords. And i tot msia are almost bankrupt. But wait, its 2020. Msia is fully developed so we can afford… not!
I just want to say X70 > all
Shouldnt they be using the money to reduce country debt instead of buying unnecessary stuffs?
Proton x70, Saga for all MP!