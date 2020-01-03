In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 January 2020 3:25 pm / 0 comments

During the special preview of the limited edition Aprilia RSV4 X in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, there was good news for fans awaiting the Malaysia launch of the Aprilia RS660 sports bike. Queried by paultan.org during the question and answer session, Piaggio’s Asia Pacific head of marketing, Nicola Capello, said the RS660 will be launched in Malaysia by the end of 2020.

This middleweight sports bike was launched in EICMA last November and has yet to make its appearance in any market worldwide. However, interest in this sports bike has been high as it signifies Aprilia’s return to this sports motorcycle segment.

Taking design cues from bigger sibling the RSV4 and powered by a 660 cc parallel-twin, the RS660 will produce about 100 hp and weigh only 169 kg, according to Capello. “The RS660 is designed to be a fun bike, for all riders, and we think it will be a hit, especially in Asia,” he said.

Despite some aggressive styling, the RS660 is very much designed to be easy to live with on the road, with clip-on handlebars above the triple clamp centreline and foot pegs that do not fold the riders legs as far back as a pure race bike would. Lightness is also evident in the RS660 with a frame and swingarm made from aluminium alloy.

For suspension, the 41 mm diameter Kayaba upside-down forks are used in front and a monoshock at the rear, all fully-adjustable. Brakes are from Brembo, using four-piston Monobloc callipers clamping 320 mm discs on the front wheel.

Aside from ride-by-wire, the RS660 also takes its electronics and riding aids suite from the RSV4, as Capello explained. This includes Aprilia Traction Control, Aprilia Wheelie Control, Aprilia Cruise Control, Aprilia Quick Shift (up and down), Aprilia Engine Brake and Cornering ABS.

Five ride modes are available to the rider – three for the street and two for the race track – giving clear intentions that Aprilia wants the RS660 to be a bike at home on street or circuit. In keeping with current motorcycle technology trends, the instrument panel is a full-colour TFT-LCD unit that includes connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.