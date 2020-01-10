In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 10 January 2020 5:33 pm / 0 comments

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for the next round of price updates for RON 97 petrol. The coming week sees the price of the premium grade come down by three sen for the period of January 11 until 17, from RM2.65 per litre of last week to RM2.62 per litre.

As the petrol subsidy programme has been postponed from its implementation initially set for this month, RON 95 petrol continues to be priced at the fixed ceiling of RM2.08 per litre, and the same goes for Euro 2M diesel which stays at RM2.18 per litre. Similarly, Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, remains capped at RM2.28 per litre.

According to the finance ministry, calculations from the Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) show that RON 95 petrol and diesel fuels would be priced at RM2.35 per litre and RM2.46 per litre, respectively if there were no price caps in place. The amount subsidised by the government for the period of January 11 until 17 totals RM122.85 million for the fuels, the statement added.

These prices remain effective until January 17, when then the next update for fuel prices is made. This is the second edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 53rd edition in total since its introduction, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.