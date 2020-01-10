In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 10 January 2020 11:35 am / 6 comments

Aside from introducing the Subaru Forester GT Edition and Forester e-Boxer at this year’s Singapore Motor Show, Motor Image also took the time to reveal a concept version of the SUV at the event, called the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special Edition.

Read closely enough and you’ll find the name to be an incredibly cheeky one, which is made even more obvious when it’s converted into an acronym (the company even bolded the letters on its stand to maximise the effect). In any case, the modifications made to the car are no joke, with a good number of STI goodies found on it.

These include the full bodykit that sees front and rear bumper lip extensions, side skirts and rear wing, while the rest of the car is finished in blue with red accents. Finishing touches on the exterior include 20-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels held in place with STI lug nuts, covering a set of STI brake kit with green calipers.

Behind the heavily tinted glass, you’ll find an interior that is covered with Alcantara, and a comprehensive entertainment system – with rear screens – that looks like it came straight out of Pimp My Ride.

Under the bonnet, the 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine remains as is, but is accompanied by an STI strut bar, to complement all the other parts on the car already like the STI radiator cap and oil filter. So clearly, Motor Image wants everyone to know that you have an STI when you’re driving this car…