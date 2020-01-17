In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Gerard Lye / 17 January 2020 5:07 pm / 0 comments

Time once again for another weekly fuel price update, and for the coming week, RON 97 petrol will be priced at RM2.53 per litre, which is nine sen less than RM2.62 per litre of last week.

As the petrol subsidy programme (PSP) has been postponed, RON 95 petrol will continue to be set at the fixed ceiling price of RM2.08 per litre. The same goes for Euro 2M diesel, which stays at RM2.18 per litre, while Euro 5 diesel – typically 10 sen more – remains at RM2.28 per litre.

According to the finance ministry, calculations from the Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) show that RON 95 petrol would be priced at RM2.23 per litre and Euro 2M diesel at RM2.33 per litre if there were no price caps in place. It added that for the period of January 18 to 24, the government will absorb a total of RM74.70 million to subsidise these fuels.

These prices remain effective until January 24, when then the next update for fuel prices is made. This is the third edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 54th edition in total since its introduction, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.