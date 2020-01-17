In Cars, International News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 17 January 2020 11:47 am / 0 comments

Nissan is recalling a further 345,700 vehicles for the replacement of faulty Takata airbag inflators, Automotive News reported, the latest in a long line of recalls for airbag inflators from the Japanese automotive safety equipment manufacturer.

The latest recalls involves the 2001-2003 Nissan Maxima, 2002-2006 Nissan Sentra, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder, 2007-2011 Nissan Versa sedan and hatchback. Further afield in within its luxury brand, Infiniti also involves the 2001-2004 Infiniti I30 and I35, 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4, 2003-2008 Infiniti FX35 and FX45, and 2006-2010 Infiniti M35.

The majority of this affected batch are in the United States with 307,962 units, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents submitted by Nissan on January 2, Automotive News reported.

“Nissan Group is committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers. Nissan Group is implementing the next phase of the Takata inflator recalls in accordance with the predetermined coordinated remedy schedule set by NHTSA,” a spokespersons for Nissan said to Automotive News in an e-mailed statement.

The most recent Nissan recall in Malaysia was in August 2019 for the Navara D40, Grand Livina and X-Gear.

The affected vehicles were previously repaired with a non-desiccated Takata inflator, and are now due to receive a final countermeasure part’, the spokesperson said, while NHTSA documents stated that the affected airbag inflators are non-desiccated, and the inflater propellant, ammonium nitrate, can degrade due to “prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures and high temperature cycling.”

Nissan will start contacting vehicle owners in February in order to replace the affected parts with new, desiccated inflators ‘manufactured by a different supplier’ and at no cost to onwers, NHTSA documents said. The recall for affected Nissan vehicles is part of Takata’s January 8 announcement to recall 10 million inflators involving a larger group of brands including Honda, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, BMW, Subaru, Ferrari and Mazda, according to Automotive News.

The latest Takata airbag recall for Nissan in Malaysia was for 11,971 units of the Grand Livina, X-Gear and Navara (D40) last August, while the most recent overall for Malaysia was in October by Honda Malaysia for 23,476 units of the Accord, City, Civic, CR-V, Insight, Jazz and Stream that were previously recalled, though most recently as a preventive measure.