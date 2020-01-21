In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 January 2020 6:36 pm / 1 comment

With Ops Selamat 16, Malaysia’s annual traffic safety campaign held during the major festive seasons running from January 16 to February 1, Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner of Police (CP) Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said awareness amongst motorists has contributed to a decrease in accidents. During his officiating of the launch of Ops Selamat, CP Mazlan said it is shown in police statistics for 2018 and 2019, where the number of accidents recorded showed a drop of 6.7%, a decrease of 174 incidents, fatal or otherwise.

For Ops Selamat 14 in 2019, police recorded 2,400 accidents, with nine accidents involving injuries and three fatalities. During Ops Selamat 12 for the corresponding festive season in 2018, 2,550 accidents were reported, with 28 incidents of injury and eight fatalities. With the percentage drop in accidents across two years, CP Mazlan expressed hope that the 2020 numbers would be even lower with motorists taking more care on the road.

In terms of total number of summonses issued during Ops Selamat 2018 and 2019, there was a drop of 13.6%, from 25,757 to 22,243, respectively. For 2020, police would like to see accident statistics drop further and CP Mazlan advised motorists to ensure their vehicles were in good repair and safe to drive, avoid speeding and using the mobile phone while driving and obey all traffic rules and directions from police.

Those returning for the festive season are advised to notify the police station nearest to them by filling in a “Balik Kampung” form. This will allow local police to monitor and patrol low occupancy areas under their jurisdiction during the holidays.

Aside from the notification form, CP Mazlan said the public can also use the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) app to notify police and request assistance. For the coming year, CP Mazlan also said police response time key performance indicator (KPI) is now eight minutes, down from the previous 14 minutes, following feedback from the public.