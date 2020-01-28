In Cars, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / 28 January 2020 4:19 pm / 1 comment

It looks like Russian luxury car brand Aurus is preparing for a new model, an SUV based on its Senat limousine – spy photographers caught a camouflaged example of the new vehicle on public roads in Northern Sweden undergoing winter trials.

The Komendant, as the model will be known as, continues on the Senat’s Rolls-Royce-like design cues and presentation, looking very much to be Russia’s answer to the Cullinan and the likes of the Bentley Bentayga.

Power in the Komendant is expected to come from the same V8-based hybrid powertrain as found on the four-seater Senat. On the Senat, the 4.4 litre turbocharged V8 offers 598 hp and 880 Nm of torque, with an electric motor supplying an additional 40 hp. This is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

Aurus is a brand developed by a group of Russian carmakers led by the Russian Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automobile Engines Institute (NAMI), under a project called Kortezh. Its name is derived from two parts: aurum (Latin for gold) and ‘rus’ for Russia.

The Komendant is expected to debut at this year’s Moscow Auto Show in August, and will then join the Senat and the Arsenal minivan in the Russian market sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.