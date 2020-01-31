In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 January 2020 1:50 pm / 0 comments

A day before the end of Ops Selamat 16, police reported a death toll of 183 on Malaysian roads and highways. Out of a total of 18,830 accidents, 166 were fatal, with Selangor recording the highest number at 5,302 crashes in 12 days.

This was followed by Johor with 2,944 reported crashes, Kuala Lumpur with 2,095 and Perak with 1,584. Ops Selamat 16, which began on January 18 and is scheduled to end tomorrow, February 1.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 119 of the total number of deaths. Speaking on the matter, Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said 313,936 summonses were issued thus far.

Of these, 197,454 concerned the six offences focused on by Ops Selamat – using mobile phones while driving, beating traffic lights, driving over speed limits, misusing emergency lanes, cutting queues and overtaking on double lines, reports The New Straits Times.

The death toll is a rise of 28 over the previously reported number of 138, just three days ago. In the same earlier report, Alias was quoted as saying 233,454 summonses were issued, an increase of 80,482 summonses.