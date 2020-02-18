In Cars, Rolls-Royce, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 18 February 2020 10:49 am / 1 comment

The next-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has been spotted out on test again, this time with its production bodywork visible and with just the camouflage foil applied, without the concealing shrouds of before.

Where previous iterations of the Ghost development vehicle sported a row of circular holes beneath the headlamps, we can now see that in these positions are what appear to be slim, horizontal intakes above a more sculpted mid-bumper section, beneath which are the intakes. The headlamps themselves feature a different arrangement, now bearing a closer resemblance to those on BMWs.

It appears that Rolls-Royce has been careful not to depart drastically from what its customers know and like, and the forthcoming Ghost’s interior appears to be of a similar layout that of the current model.

Click to enlarge

Detail changes over the current car’s interior include a revised layout for the buttons on the multi-function steering wheel, and the air-conditioning controls appear to be in a single unit rather than the current car’s separate ‘pods’ in between dashboard trim surrounds. For the driver, instrumentation now appears to be digital, as on the Phantom.

This forthcoming Ghost is underpinned by the firm’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ which also forms the basis of the eighth-generation Phantom and the Cullinan, and its application for the latter means that all-wheel-drive is a possibility for the Ghost. Here, a development of the 6.75 litre biturbo V12 engine will most likely be employed, along with a GPS-aided eight-speed automatic transmission.

Our sources have also indicated that the purely internal-combustion V12-powered Ghost could be joined in the line-up by an all-electric version later on, as well as a plug-in hybrid variant. In the meantime, the next-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost is expected to debut in 2021.