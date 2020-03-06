It’s Friday, and as such, the usual update to the fuel price for the coming week (March 7 to 13), and there is good news for everyone, because the ministry of finance has announced that the price of all fuels have dropped, and significantly at that.
The price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol has dropped by 19 sen to RM1.89 per litre (from RM2.08 last week), while RON 97 will be priced at RM2.19, which is 21 sen less that the RM2.40 it was last week.
The price of Euro 2M diesel has also been reduced, the fuel now priced at RM1.96 a litre, 17 sen cheaper than it was last week (RM2.13). This also means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, will be priced at RM2.06 per litre.
This has also resulted in a price adjustment of two unregulated fuels that are also sold in the country – Shell V-Power Racing is presently priced at RM2.95 per litre, while Petron Blaze 100 is priced at RM2.70 per litre.
The prices of the regulated fuels remain effective until March 13, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the ninth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 61st edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.
Earlier, the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) had said it was anticipating the fuel price to drop by more than 10 sen in the coming week, something that would cause petrol dealers to incur losses.
Comments
This is fantastic news. I hope our regular troll don’t come here and say this is sabotage and all the busuk things about PH.
Thank you BN for this wonderful gift. But I can only hope one thing, petrol prices can go even lower if we cut down on the over bloated 1.6 million Government servants.
If we cut cost by halving our civil service, Government can even give us RM90 sen petrol also.
I hope we can have cheaper petrol since now we know our Ministers all have billion each.
Thankyou BN?? hahahaha..so from this new coalition just BN came across your mind..there’s no such BN-PH thing in gov yet until cabinet is formed..just google our new pm came from which coalition in case you forgot or don’t know.
Now Mat Rempit can race more in Kesas every night.
Yay, kerajaan baru! Tocey tocey…
Can go down lagi if pencuri pencuri return our money
Don’t forget also, minyak cheaper now but soon GST will come into place. Once 3% GST comes into place, every household will spend at least few hundred more on groceries, bills and services.
bro…. a lot never think properly in this world. the effect of it.
Abg mustafa.. GST diadakan untuk ambil tax daripada peniaga2 besar yang ada.. Guna GST tak dapat nak menipu berapa sales yang diorang dah buat.. Tapi kalau guna SST senang nak menipu, manipulate system
Thank you PN/BN for fulfilling the promise that PH gave us but never fulfill to us. You are the real gomen that takes care of the rakyat. PH can go to hell.
Janji di chapati
Petrol can go down some more if we give up NAP, NEP and affirmative policy.
Too much of money is being spent on these 3 things. Better we give it up and become a meritocratic society like Singapore.
Then, our Ringgit will strengthen like SGD.
Ini kalilah government baru kita!
Petrol cheap has no meaning when car prices are highest in the world.
In actual fact, we have already prepaid RM2.70 se liter petrol for the next 20 years when you buy a car.
So, when is Gomen going to give us the 30% car price reduction they promised us in 2012?
Too many people get their cars tarik balik or sambung bayar because repayments are so expensive
Every month with this new price, I just save RM8 per full tank.
But I pay RM1300 over for my overpriced car every month ie Proton X70
Hidup Malaysia Baru! Rakyat made right choice!!
What do you mean rakyat made the right choice?
Not a single rakyat had a say in our new “backdoor government”; no elections, no democracy.
I save money on Ron 95 but I spend so much for my National Car.
Why is my National car cheaper in China by Half Price?
Isn’t it time to reduce our National Car price?
PDAM will flip table after tonight …kih kih.. kih…
hehe……hehe…..he he he
You guys are naive, you think this is gonna change anything? Prices of goods will still be expensive. Nobody is going to reduce the price. Good luck to Malaysians.
No wonder la Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) bising tadi, they knew this is coming.
nice..guys, get ready with your trolling for next week..go and find sources to bahan new gov..just in case price increase next week..hahaha