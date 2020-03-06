In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 6 March 2020 5:11 pm / 24 comments

It’s Friday, and as such, the usual update to the fuel price for the coming week (March 7 to 13), and there is good news for everyone, because the ministry of finance has announced that the price of all fuels have dropped, and significantly at that.

The price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol has dropped by 19 sen to RM1.89 per litre (from RM2.08 last week), while RON 97 will be priced at RM2.19, which is 21 sen less that the RM2.40 it was last week.

The price of Euro 2M diesel has also been reduced, the fuel now priced at RM1.96 a litre, 17 sen cheaper than it was last week (RM2.13). This also means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, will be priced at RM2.06 per litre.

This has also resulted in a price adjustment of two unregulated fuels that are also sold in the country – Shell V-Power Racing is presently priced at RM2.95 per litre, while Petron Blaze 100 is priced at RM2.70 per litre.

The prices of the regulated fuels remain effective until March 13, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the ninth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 61st edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.

Earlier, the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) had said it was anticipating the fuel price to drop by more than 10 sen in the coming week, something that would cause petrol dealers to incur losses.