In Cadillac, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2020 11:43 am / 3 comments

It isn’t just motor shows that are affected by the coronavirus, as Cadillac has decided to cancel the debut of its new crossover electric vehicle – the Lyriq – which was originally planned for April 2. The Lyriq was originally planned to be unveiled in Los Angeles, California, which declared a health emergency last week after 14 people tested positive for the virus.

In an email sent to The Verge, General Motor’s director of communications, Michael Albano, said, “our top priority is the safety of our media guests and employees. We have been working with GM Medical and Security to monitor the situation closely and have been following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.”

The Lyriq was shown in concept form at the GM’s EV Day last week, and was reportedly “about 85% true to the production vehicle,” with features like 23-inch wheels, power doors, a long wheelbase, a four-seat interior and a massive 34-inch display.

The crossover will ride on GM’s third-generation, modular EV platform that was also presented at the event, which can be adapted for a variety of vehicles from sedans to SUVs, and even trucks. While specific details about the powertrain used for the Lyriq are a mystery for now, the model will also utilise GM’s proprietary Ultium batteries that can be packaged in capacities ranging from 50 to 200 kW to deliver up to 644 km of range.