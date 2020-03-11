In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 March 2020 9:38 am / 1 comment

The Honda Clarity Electric, which debuted alongside its plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell counterparts in 2017, will be headed to the chopping block. According to USA Today, the Clarity Electric failed to gain traction because Americans prefer larger vehicles (such as SUVs and pick-up trucks), and are apparently not as receptive of electric cars as their proclamations suggests.

Honda spokesperson, Natalie Kumaratne, in an email said that production for the Clarity EV has been ceased at the end of 2019, and its death is part of a shrinking demand for sedans in the North American market. Other models that have been culled include the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, and Chrysler 200. It seems that Tesla is the only car brand with considerable success in the electric sedan segment.

In terms of sales, a total of 11,654 units of the Clarity were sold in the US in 2019, which is a 42% decrease from 2018. At the launch in 2017, Honda targeted to sell 75,000 units of the trio. Despite the Clarity EV being gone, Honda will continue to sell the Clarity PHEV and FCEV.

“We’re continuously evolving our product portfolio, and right now, we’re placing more of our focus on the next generation of electrified products that are coming down the pipeline. We will be introducing new, highly appealing all-electric vehicles for the US market in the years ahead,” Kumaratne said.

To recap, the Clarity EV is powered by a 161 hp/300 Nm electric motor drawing power from a 25.5 kWh battery pack. It features three selectable driving modes – Normal, Econ and Sport. The vehicle can by fully charged in over three hours at 240 volts, and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System can achieve an 80% charge in 30 minutes.