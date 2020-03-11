In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2020 5:23 pm / 1 comment

In 1989, Mazda launched a new upscale brand called Eunos that was exclusive to the Japanese market, and one of the first few models to wear the V-shaped badge was the Roadster, otherwise known as the MX-5.

A few years later, the company introduced a limited-edition of the NA Roadster called the “S Limited” in 1992, which was limited to just 1,000 units and had a eye-catching black/red/gold colour combination. As a nod to this piece of Mazda’s history, the carmaker recently introduced a new edition of the current ND MX-5, dubbed the “Eunos Edition.”

Available only in France with a price tag of 34,600 euros (RM165,623), only 110 units of the special MX-5 will be offered. To recapture the magic of the original Eunos Roadster S Limited, the Eunos Edition comes exclusively with a Jet Black Mica (41W colour code) exterior finish and a set of 16-inch Rays forged alloy wheels – the latter should have been painted gold in our opinion.

Meanwhile, the cabin is trimmed in burgundy Nappa leather, and you also get a few numbered badges on the exterior (fenders) and interior (dashboard) to showcase its exclusivity. The package also includes a model-specific keychain as well as dedicated pouch for the key fob.

Beyond these items, the rest of the car is as per a standard MX-5 with a 2.0 litre SkyActiv-G four-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet. The mill generates 132 PS (130 hp) and 152 Nm of torque, with drive going to the rear wheels for a top speed of 204 km/h and a zero to 100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds.

Available equipment for the roadster remains the same as well, including Mazda’s i-Activsense suite of systems, a Mazda Connect infotainment unit with connected features, single-zone air-conditioning, and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with headrest-integrated speakers.