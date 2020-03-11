In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / 11 March 2020 3:09 pm / 5 comments

Some of Tesla’s Chinese customers have complained that they’re getting inferior cars from the electric car specialist and the China government has stepped in, urging Tesla to keep its China-made vehicles consistent, Reuters reports.

Here’s the background. Tesla is now making cars in China, and its Shanghai Gigafactory delivered the first Model 3 cars in December 2019. Some buyers have said on Chinese social media that the control units in their cars run on HW2.5 chips, which are less advanced than the HW3.0 chips listed on the spec sheet.

HW3.0 chips are necessary for the full self-driving mode in Tesla’s driver assistance system, a feature that is optional when customers place their order. In a post on its Weibo account last week, the US-based EV maker said the chip swap was due to a lack of supply of the HW3.0 chips, and that it would replace the chip for those who received cars with the HW2.5 unit.

China’s ministry of industry and information technology, in a statement on the its website, urged Tesla to ensure product consistency, quality and safety.

The report says that like many others, Tesla’s production and delivery plans have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, which started in China and has killed more than 3,100 people in the world’s second-biggest economy. China remains a big part of Tesla’s plans though, with a R&D centre in the works, as well as work on a cheaper and longer-lasting cobalt-free LFP battery ongoing.