13 March 2020

Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF), Malaysia’s home-grown race series, will be run as a closed event at Sepang International Circuit this weekend. This is based on the recommendation of the Sports Commissioner and taking into consideration public health and safety, an issue MSF takes very seriously.

Thus, for the race on March 15, MSF will be closed to the public, including the grandstand area. Paddock access will only be given to teams with passes and team managers are required to sign a health declaration notice on behalf of their teams.

Media and any other personnel or crew attending MSF will also be required to sign a medical declaration. Temperature checks will be conducted at entrances and hand sanitisers will be provided at specific locations.

A strict hygiene policy will be practiced and physical contact should be minimised wherever possible. Should any person feel ill or show symptoms of fever, cough, flu, or difficulty breathing, please refrain from attending MSF and seek medical attention or self quarantine.