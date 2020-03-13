In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 13 March 2020 6:20 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGCC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaya Green Builder Energy Sdn Bhd (MGBE) and KC Express Company Limited (KC Express), a Taiwan-based company specialising in total mobility solutions for the introduction of electric buses as part of the development of low-carbon cities through foreign direct investments (FDIs), The Malaysian Reserve reported.

Previously known as Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (GreenTech Malaysia), MGCC estimates that up to RM150 million of investments from potential local investors will go towards the implementation of 100 electric buses for public transit. Several implementation mechanisms will be explored, including outright purchase, leasing and transit-oriented developments, CEO of MGCC Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said.

“This effort will not only help us address climate change, but also improve the local green economy and create green jobs for Malaysians,” the CEO said. Tenaga Nasional is trialling three EV buses at Universiti Tenaga Nasional, and Sarawak Energy is testing three hydrogen-powered EV buses in Kuching, he added.

Putra NEDO EV Bus

KC Express is a mobility solutions provider with 17 years experience in Taiwan, while Malaya Green Builder Energy Sdn Bhd (MGBE) is the local representative for KC Express in Malaysia.

Previous electric bus pilot programmes include the Putra NEDO EV Bus project which commenced December 2017 in Putrajaya, which involved four electric buses, as well as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Sunway by Rapid KL, which had 15 buses and was launched in June 2015.

The Putra NEDO EV Bus project saw the appointment of DRB-Hicom Defence Technologies (DEFTECH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRB-Hicom as the manufacturer of the country’s first Super Quick Charge (SQC) electric vehicle, the Putra NEDO EV Bus which has a range of 30 km and is charged by overhead pantographs.

Meanwhile for the BRT Sunway line, the 15 buses earmarked are made by BYD, where each has a passenger capacity of 67 persons and has a range of 250 km, or sufficient for 23 trips a day.