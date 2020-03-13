In Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 13 March 2020 1:03 pm / 1 comment

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that the upcoming fourth round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival Season 3, scheduled to be held at the Sepang International Circuit on April 18-19, will be a closed-door event.

While not stating the reason by name, it has to be because of the coronavirus outbreak that’s now a global problem. “UMWT undertakes accountability for the welfare of Malaysians at large, and also the well-being of our crew members, racers and race teams,” the statement said.

What closed-door means is that the event will go on, but it will no longer be open to the public. Only essential crew members, race drivers and their teams will be invited for the completion of this TGR season. On event days, there will be health screenings for all racers and crew at the entrance of SIC, UMWT said.

The races will be streamed live online. “We trust that our fans appreciate the current situation. All the races will still be published live on Toyota’s Facebook and Youtube accounts and we invite everyone to cheer on their favourite racers and celebrities by tuning in to the live shows,” said UMWT’s chief motorsports officer Akio Takeyama.