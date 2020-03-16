In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 March 2020 9:54 am / 3 comments

Hyundai Motor America has launched its Assurance Job Loss Protection programme to support customers who are affected by the business and financial uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme will see Hyundai absorb six months of payments for new Hyundai owners who have involuntarily lost their jobs.

This payment relief programme, however, is limited to vehicles purchased or leased between March 14 to April 30, 2020 through Hyundai Capital. Also, Hyundai will defer payments for up to 90 days for selected purchases made through April 30 (financed by Hyundai Capital), although this will be based on customer’s request. The select models are the Santa Fe, Tucson, Elantra, Elantra GT, Kona, Venue and Accent.

Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said: “We understand the extreme uncertainty created by the coronavirus and the anxiety experienced by our customers, and wanted to tap into Hyundai’s legacy of having people’s back. Bringing back the job loss protection programme in this unprecedented time will allow our customers to have one less thing to worry about if something unexpected happens to their employment status.”

Besides the Assurance Job Loss Protection programme, Hyundai also offers a range of customer-centric schemes under the Hyundai Assurance umbrella, such as Owner Assurance and Shopper Assurance. Owner Assurance includes Job Loss Protection, Complimentary Maintenance program and America’s Best Warranty, while Shopper Assurance is Hyundai’s commitment to simplifying the car buying process.

The Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection was originally introduced in January 2009 as a result of the financial crisis, and was the first of its kind for an automaker in the US. At the time, Hyundai allowed customers to return the vehicles if they had involuntarily lost their jobs, but today it’s offering up to six months of payment relief. What do you guys think of this?