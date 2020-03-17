In Local News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2020 6:35 pm / 0 comments

Following the government’s announcement of the movement control order last night, Nissan sales and service centres operated by Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) and Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis (TCEAS) respectively will temporarily close opearations from March 18 until March 31, in order to help with containment efforts against the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Sales advisors will be contacting new Nissan customers for the rescheduling of vehicle delivery appointments to April onwards, and service advisors will also be contacting customers via phone call, SMS or through the DriveOn mobile app to reschedule prior service appointments accordingly. ETCM and TCEAS are tentatively set to resume business operations on April 1, 2020.

Members of the public may also send an e-mail via the Nissan website, here, to find out more. As before, further updates to the situation will be reported on this site.