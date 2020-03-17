In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 17 March 2020 3:47 pm / 0 comments

Following the government’s announcement of a Movement Control Order last night, Honda Malaysia has confirmed it will be ceasing all business operations from tomorrow, March 18 to 31.

This means that its assembly plant in Pegoh, Melaka, its sales office in Petaling Jaya as well as all dealerships (including service centres) nationwide will be closed during this period. However, its roadside assistance service will still be operational and can be contacted by calling 1-800-18-1177.

The company says it will tentatively resume operations on April 1 – the day the order lifts – and that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and update accordingly. As usual, we will report on any changes in the situation as it happens.