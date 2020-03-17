In Bikes, Local Bike News, Local News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 March 2020 7:02 pm / 0 comments

In line with the Malaysian government’s movement control order, Modenas Malaysia has temporarily ceased activities at all branches and service centres as well as its headquarters in Shah Alam. The shut down will be in effect from 18 March to 30 March, as per instructions from the authorities.

Any new developments will be posted on Modenas’ webpage and official Facebook page. Modenas regrets any inconvenience caused.

The prime minister announced a movement control order for the country last night, limiting all public gatherings and activities to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. This includes overseas travel restrictions for Malaysians, and the closure of educational institutions, non-essential public services and private sector operations.