In Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 March 2020 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Following the Restricted Movement Order issued by the Malaysian government, Triumph Malaysia is closing its sales and service departments in compliance from March 18 to March 30. This is in line with the government’s call to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and safeguard public health.

Any updates or additional information on Triumph Malaysia operations will be done via social media as well as the Triumph Malaysia website. Triumph customers are asked to check in regularly on the official Triumph Malaysia Facebook and Instagram for current information.

On March 16, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a Restricted Movement Order on Malaysia, curtailing all public activities in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. This included restriction on overseas travel for Malaysians and closing Malaysia’s international borders as well as the closure of educational institutions as well as non-essential public services and private sector operations.