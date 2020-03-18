In Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2020 9:18 am / 0 comments

Distributor of Honda motorcycles in Malaysia, Boon Siew Honda has announced that it will be shutting down its operations from today, March 18 until March 31 in light of the movement control order announced by the prime minister on Monday, March 16 for efforts towards the containment of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Boon Siew Honda will tentatively resume business operations on April 1, and customers with enquiries can contact the company’s official WhatsApp line at 012-499 3991, or via e-mail at enquiry@bswhonda.com.my . Meanwhile for more information, customers can visit the Boon Siew Honda website here.

The company does however note that high traffic on these channels are expected, and apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period.