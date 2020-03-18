In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 March 2020 12:44 pm / 0 comments

With the threat of Covid-19 spreading around the world, the Council of Ministers of the Isle of Man has taken the decision to cancel the race meet. Scheduled for this year between May 30 and June 13, the Isle of Man TT (IoMTT) runs on a closed course around the island in the Irish Sea.

“The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail. Representatives from the Isle of Man Government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognises will be significant,” said Laurence Skelly, Isle of Man Minister for Enterprise.

Having a reputation as “the world’s most dangerous motorcycle race”, the IoMTT has run since 1907, save the inter-war years, and is not sanctioned by FIM, the governing body for motorcycle racing. On average one racer dies every year at the IoMTT, with five fatalities in 2016 and the worst year being 1970, when six competitors died.