18 March 2020

Following the implementation of the movement control order issued by the government to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia have announced a suspension of all operations and activities in the country from March 18 to 31.

All Mercedes-Benz authorised dealers nationwide will be closed during this period, and no routine service and maintenance and/or repairs will be available in the next two weeks. The company said customers with bookings will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

Production at its local assembly facility in Pekan, Pahang will also be halted. Only Service24h Roadside Assistance will remain operational to handle emergency breakdowns and technical issues.

Customers needing emergency services for their vehicle or having any urgent query relating to the vehicle during this period can contact 1-800-88-1133, where off-site personnel will be able to assist remotely.