In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 18 March 2020 12:28 pm / 0 comments

With the movement control order issued by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, car companies in Malaysia were always bound to cease operations. The latest announcement comes from Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM), which said that it is closing its dealerships and service centres across the country from today, March 18 to 31.

The company added that both its customer care (1-800-18-8947) and roadside assistance (1-800-88-2389) will remain open throughout this period, and that if a customer’s service appointment happens to fall within the period, Volkswagen will continue to honour the car’s warranty.

Further updates will be posted on VPCM’s official website and social media channels, as well as the Volkswagen Cares app. As usual, we will continue to report on the situation as it happens.