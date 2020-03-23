In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 March 2020 5:26 pm / 0 comments

All Audi dealerships in Malaysia have temporarily suspended operations, in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO) announced by the government on March 18, 2020. The centres (sales and aftersales) will remain closed until March 31 as per the advisory, but new developments suggest that the government may consider extending the MCO period.

Regardless of the situation, Audi assures that its customer care team remains available via the toll-free number (1800-22-2834). Audi owners can also dial this number in the event of an emergency, to which its Roadside Assistance service (operational 24/7) will be deployed.

Regarding warranty and service concerns, Audi says it has processes in place to ensure that any work required during this time will be honoured and completed once this all blows over. “We wish our fellow Malaysians to stay healthy and protected,” it said in a statement.